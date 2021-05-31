Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Vaccination certification will be needed for high-risk events

Speaking on Sunday, PM Robert Abela said that Malta had long been pushing for a European-wide vaccination certificate to give breathing space to the tourist industry, adding that it will be used so that vaccinated persons can attend activities termed high risk by the health authorities. The PM expressed described himself as optimistic about the “cautious plan” for this industry to recover, insisting that rigorous monitoring would take place. With new controls, Dr Abela pointed out that a person has to present a vaccination certificate or a negative test before travelling.

He added that the vaccine and the vaccination certificate are the keys to normality, and expressed his satisfaction that Malta is being praised in European fora for having managed to achieve herd immunity.

PN to secure energy from cheapest source

The PN upped the tempo on its energy campaign. While re-iterating the message that it will be paying back any overpayments paid by consumers – in reference to a recent report by the Auditor General which found that thousands of consumers were shortchanged in their Water and Electricity bills due to a miscalculation in tariffs – PN Leader Bernard Grch insisted that he will cut any forced ties on energy procurement. The country would thus be able to secure its energy from the cheapest source, the interconnector.

The Party also launched an online portal for consumers to submit their complaints on wrongly-calculated water and electricity bills

Covid-19 Update

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, while three recovered. Active cases remaining stable at 68. No deaths were reported.