Malta News Briefing – Monday 4 October 2021

Morning Briefing

John Dalli owned BVI company while an MP

Former European Commissioner and MP John Dalli owned a company in the British Virgin Island while still in Parliament, a new trove of confidential papers, known as the Pandora papers revealed. These documents were made public on Sunday evening with just under 12 million records being made public. Dalli concealed the ownership of Westmead Overseas Limited through a Panama legal firm, Alcogal. Contacted by the Times of Malta, who was involved in the consortium that worked on the papers, Dalli said that “Westmead was formed to hold the equity of the project. The project never materialised and the company was not used,” Dalli said. He added that he had not filed the company in his declaration of assets as it was inactive.

Bernard Grech says Government should acknowledge metro is a PN idea

Government should acknowledge that the metro proposal was the PN’s brainchild in 2017, according to PN Leader Bernard Grech. Speaking on NET on Sunday, Grech argued that “four years ago we had a Labour government that ridiculed our plans, but today it should bow its head and admit that our idea was what the country needed.” The PN’s proposed system had included a link to Gozo. “This government does not plan, it does not plan for tomorrow. It’s lucky that it plans for the afternoon. Now, with a general election around the corner, the government is turning to the PN’s ideas of four years ago.”

Covid-19 Update

There were 10 new cases of Covid-19 reported by the health authorities on Sunday. The number of known active cases in Malta now stands at 293.