Malta News Briefing – Monday 6 February 2023

Morning Briefing

NGOs call for reversal of migration ‘murderous’ policy

The government’s “murderous policy” of delaying and avoiding migrant rescues leads directly to the loss of life at sea and this needs to be “reversed,” 47 organisations said. “The murderous policy adopted by the Maltese authorities must be reversed.” During a commemoration to those lost at sea on Sunday, the 47 organisations condemned the government for refusing to uphold its search and rescues (SAR) responsibilities and asking for this to change as it is causing the death of many asylum seekers. (The Malta Independent)

Maltese increase positive outlook towards EU

The Maltese citizens have a more positive image than the average EU citizen of both the European Parliament and the EU as a whole, according to a recent Eurobarometer study. 64% of the 507 citizens surveyed in Malta between October and November last year reported an overall positive image of the EU, compared to an average of 47% across the group. This figure reflects a 6% increase on last year. (Times of Malta)

Man dies in traffic accident

A 90-year-old man was killed in a traffic accident in St Paul’s Bay on Sunday. The police said the accident happened in Triq San Pawl at 2.20pm. The victim was hit by a Peugeot 208 that was being driven by a 47-year-old man who lives in Ħamrun. The victim died on the spot. (Maltatoday)

