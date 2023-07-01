Malta News Briefing – Saturday 1 July 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Gozo fast ferry services to merge

Two competing companies providing fast ferry services between Gozo and Valletta will merge into a unified entity. Gozo Fast Ferry and Virtu Ferries Gozo will join forces under the brand name Gozo Highspeed, offering customers a consolidated ferry schedule, ticketing system, and branding starting from July 1. This development comes as the European Commission is reviewing a request to classify the service as ‘essential’ and potentially qualify for state aid. (Newsbook)

Over 80,000 households generating PV energy

Malta witnessed a significant increase in renewable energy adoption last year according to data released by the Ministry for the Environment and Energy,. The country successfully registered a total of 221MW from photovoltaic panels connected to the national energy grid, contributing to clean electricity generation for approximately 80,730 households. This represents an 8.3% rise in renewable energy sources compared to the previous year. By the end of 2021, Malta had already achieved a remarkable milestone, as 12.15% of its energy requirements were being met through renewable sources, surpassing the target of 11.5% set for 2030 in the National Plan on Energy and Climate. (TVM)

Cassola asks for Speaker investigation

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has urged the Standards Commissioner to initiate an investigation into Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia for his voting stance against a Standards report. The report had revealed that 18 ministers had misappropriated funds for political advertisements. In an email addressed to the Office of the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life, Cassola emphasized that as the “Principal Office Holder” of parliament, Farrugia has the responsibility to safeguard the interests of the Maltese citizens within the parliamentary sphere. Cassola asserted that Farrugia’s vote in the parliamentary committee on standards amounted to a failure in fulfilling this duty, as he prioritized the interests of the implicated 18 Members of Parliament who had violated advertising regulations. (The Malta Independent)

