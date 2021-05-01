Malta News Briefing – Saturday 1 May 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Newspaper Review

The Times reports that a Maltese man who contracted Covid-19 in India died shortly after boarding the plane that was going to transfer him to the intensive care unit at Mater Dei. Ivan Barbara and his wife Rosanne were in India to complete the process of adopting a child.

In-Nazzjon says that Rosanne Grech, whose husband Ivan succumbed to the Covid-19 virus minutes before an ambulance was due to take off, is still in New Delhi for further care with their newly adopted child.

The Independent quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be added to the Malta programme from the coming week after it was approved by the European Medicines Authority.

L-Orizzont quotes General Workers Union secretary general Josef Bugeja who said that workers are the most important resource in the economy and that they will be key to Malta’s recovery. The union is marking May Day.

The Times says that an inmate has filed an application to the Criminal Court claiming inhumane treatment. Brian Vella said that the management of the Corradino Correctional Facility is leading a ‘fear and torture’ campaign.

L-Orizzont carries a message by the president of the General Workers Union Victor Carachi on the occasion of May first. He says that national unity is more important than ever and backs the creation of a Constitutional Convention.

In-Nazzjon covers a visit by PN Leader Bernard Grech to The Point shopping mall at end of the first week since the reopening of shops. Grech said that policy needs to support the retail sector create new niches.

The Independent says the European Parliament passed a resolution for free Covid-19 testing by members to facilitate travel this summer. According to projections, the EU adult population should reach 70 per cent vaccination by the end of the season.

Morning Briefing

Hackers extend PN deadline

The Nationalist Party said that hackers who had threatened to leak sensitive documents have extended their deadline for another eight days. The PN has now been given a further 192 hours, or eight days, to “communicate and cooperate” with them or have the data released online.

However, the Party said it would not be engaging or even communicating with criminals.

A magisterial inquiry is currently underway.

Grief as man dies in India

A Maltese man who contracted COVID-19 while in India to adopt a baby girl died yesterday moments before being air lifted to Malta.

Ivan Barbara, 47, was due to arrive in Malta on Friday evening where he would have been transferred to the hospital’s intensive care unit for treatment in isolation. His wife has also contracted the virus.

Public consultation on thematic areas underpinning Malta’s National Post-Pandemic Strategy launched

Government launched a public consultation on twelve thematic areas underpinning Malta’s National Post-Pandemic Strategy. Minister Owen Bonnici said that our country is looking towards this post-pandemic strategy from a position of strength. International experts are anticipating that the Maltese economy will recover quickly and strongly post COVID-19 pandemic, outperforming other EU countries in the process.

These thematic areas, which have been placed for public consultation, address three main questions – how do we improve quality of life and wellbeing, how do we sustain business and employment and drive a strong recovery, and how do we remain resilient and competitive.

Covid-19 Update

16 new coronavirus cases were reported on Friday, while 55 persons recovered. The cases were identified through 1,761 swab tests. The number of active cases now stands at 331. No deaths were reported, for the fifth consecutive day.

CDE News

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...