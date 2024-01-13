Malta News Briefing – Saturday 13 January 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Government debt reahces €9.4bn by end of Q3

In the third quarter of 2023, the General Government recorded a deficit of €44.5 million, according to the NSO. Compared to the corresponding quarter in 2022, total revenue increased by €176.5 million, while total expenditure increased by €36.4 million. At the end of the third quarter of 2023, the General Government debt stood at €9,409.8 million, an increase of €714.9 million over the same quarter in 2022. The Government guaranteed debt amounted to €1,189.1 million at the end of September 2023, an increase of €12.4 million when compared to the third quarter of 2022. (NSO)

Warmer December recorded - Met Office

In spite of marking the onset of winter, December in Malta turned out to be drier and warmer than the usual, as indicated by recent data from the Meteorological Office. According to the Met Office’s announcement, the final month of the year experienced only 52.5 mm of rainfall, which is 32.3 mm below the climatic average calculated over a 30-year period. The elevated temperatures were notable, with the highest recorded temperature reaching 23.4°C, and the lowest hitting 10.3°C. These warmer conditions persisted consistently throughout the entire month, encompassing both Christmas and New Year’s. The average temperature for December reached 15.9°C, surpassing the climatic norm by 1.4°C. (Times of Malta)

Maltese nurse requests Filipino colleague to be struck off register

A Maltese nurse, boasting five decades of experience in the field, has initiated legal action to challenge the Maltese nursing license issued to a Filipino national. The petitioner contends that the Filipino nurse lacks all the necessary qualifications stipulated by the Nursing Act. This information comes to light through a sworn application submitted this morning in the First Hall of the Civil Court by Denis Tanti. Tanti has filed against the Council of Nurses and Midwives, the Health Minister, and the Filipino woman. In his application, he urges the court to annul her nursing license and mandate the removal of her name from the roster of registered nurses. (Maltatoday)

