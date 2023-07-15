Malta News Briefing – Saturday 15 July 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Heatwave greets Maltese weekend

A heatwave will be hitting the Maltese Islands between today and Wednesday, according to the Meteorological Office. “With the daily maximum temperatures from Saturday until at least Wednesday expected to be 37°C or more, a heatwave is expected,” a Met Office spokesperson said. The temperature is expected to feel a couple of degrees higher, and by Tuesday it will feel like 40°C. In a separate statement, the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate said that with temperatures set to rise, avoiding dehydration was important to avoid heat exhaustion or heatstroke. (Times of Malta)

Court deems another FIAU fine as unconstitutional

The FIAU has lost another constitutional case, with a judge ruling that the laws governing administrative fines imposed by the country’s financial crime watchdog violate fundamental rights. The decision was made by Madam Justice Joanne Vella Cuschieri in the Constitutional jurisdiction of the First Hall of the Civil Court. The case was brought forward by XNT Ltd, a financial services and investment services provider previously known as Exante. The Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) had imposed a fine of €244,679 on the company for various non-compliance issues related to money laundering prevention regulations. The company received the fine in June 2022 through a letter and was given a 20-day deadline to pay the substantial administrative fine. (Maltatoday)

995,000 tourists visit Malta between January and May

The latest statistics related to tourism remain positive, as May recorded one of the highest numbers of arrivals on record. According to data from the National Statistics Office, nearly 285,000 tourists visited Malta in May alone. When comparing to May of the previous year, tourist arrivals have surged by 28.8%. Furthermore, when compared to May 2019, which was a year before the pandemic, there has been a notable increase of over 7.2% in tourist arrivals. Almost 995,000 tourists visited Malta between January and May. (TVM)

