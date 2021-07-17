PN to elect ExCo today / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 17 July 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0900 – Newspaper Review

The Times reports that vaccination is now obligatory for non-EU citizens working in Malta before they can apply for a renewal of their working permits. The decision by the Health Ministry impacts around 17,000 people mainly from African and Asian countries.

The Independent says that the average of patients who contracted the Covid-19 virus between Thursday and Friday was 24. 235 new cases brought total active infections to nearly 1,500.

In-Nazzjon says that voting has begun to elect new members in the PN’s Executive Committee. Members of the party’s General Council will choose 18 persons from 25 nominations.

L-Orizzont says that there were 530 cases reported to the Ombudsman last year, equivalent to a decrease of 15 per cent when compared with the previous year. There are currently 168 pending cases.

The Independent says that sudden floods in Germany and Belgium have claimed 125 lives while emergency workers are on the sites to rescue other residents. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the country was ‘stunned’ by the calamity.

The Times says that the tourism authority is organising repatriation flights to several European countries for English language students in Malta. An Italian MP said recently that around 120 Italian students aged 10 to 16 are currently in quarantine in Malta.

In-Nazzjon says that Transport Minister Ian Borg has blocked a teenage activist from his Instagram account. Julia Cappitta, crew leader of environmental NGO Earth Guardians, said she was disappointed by the minister’s behaviour.

L-Orizzont reports that a former employee of an aviation company is raising complaints for having worked as many as 300 hours in a month. The onboard aircraft engineer was let go at the end of his probation period.

In-Nazzjon asks Parliamentary Secretary Roderick Galdes whether further action should be taken against government MP Rosianne Cutajar. Galdes said that the embattled MP has shouldered all the responsibility by resigning from her junior minister role.

Morning Briefing

Sicily confirms need for swab test

Sicilian authorities have confirmed that people travelling from Malta will have to present a negative swab test over and above a vaccination certificate. This will apply from today. Confusion had reigned yesterday after the Embassy had denied such claims, however ferry operator Virtu Ferries said that this had been confirmed by authorities. Virtu Ferries added that a rapid test is also accepted and drew attention that arrivals in Sicily without a negative swab test will be required to take a swab test on arrival in Sicily.

TCNs will need to be vaccinated to have work permit renewed

Third country nationals, particularly from most frican and Asian countries, as well as those working in the health and catering sectors, will have the renewal of their work permit tied to being vaccinated in Malta. This rule will affect some 17,000 workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal and other countries deemed as high-risk.

Covid-19 Update

235 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, with six recoveries. These were identified from 3,879 swab tests. There are now 1,441 active cases. Health authorities reported that out of the 22 cases reported the day before, 195 cases concerned 10-39-year-olds, with the average age standing at 24. 90% of positive cases are unvaccinated people.