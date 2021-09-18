Malta News Briefing – Saturday 18 September 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Wife of former OPM Chief of Staff charged with money-laundering

Josette Schembri Vella, the wife of former chief of staff Keith Schembri, was charged with money laundering offences related to her company yesterday. The charges are related to transactions linked to the company 3 City Designs and carried out in the period 2008 to 2020. Inspector Leanne Bonello from the anti money laundering team said the suspicious amount subject to the charges total €1.5 million. However, she did not say what the predicate offence – the crime necessitating the laundering of the money – was. The defence counter-argued that charges were being trumped up in view of Malta’s grey-listing situation, and described the situation as ‘worrying.’ Schembri Vella was granted bail.

Covid-19 Update

An 84-year-old male passed away overnight while Covid-19 positive, becoming the 453rd victim of the coronavirus pandemic in Malta. 27 new cases were reported on Friday, while 79 patients recovering, lowering active cases to 643. 25 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, four of whom are in ITU.

Increase in full-time employment

In March 2021, registered full-time employment increased by 0.9% while part-time employment as a primary job decreased by 0.6% when compared to the corresponding month in 2020. Administrative data provided by Jobsplus shows that, over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) in March 2021 increased by 1.0%, reaching 237,671. This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in the full-time registered employment (2,081) and an increase in registered unemployment (262).

CDE News