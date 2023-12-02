Malta News Briefing – Saturday 2 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Italy investigates major NFT fraud with possible Malta links



Italian authorities are currently probing an intricate financial fraud linked to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and digital currencies, involving 80 individuals, including 38 financial agents. This investigation revolves around the disappearance of €23 million. The fraudulent activities were orchestrated by a Financial Technology company based in Treviso, enticing clients with a promise of a 10% return on investments in NFTs and crypto. In collaboration with global counterparts, Italian investigators are engaged in an extensive operation to recover funds, extending their efforts to Malta among a number of other countries for assistance. (Newsbook)



Malta formally appointed OSCE Chair



The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe has unanimously appointed Malta to chair its Ministers’ Council. Minister Ian Borg, expressing his gratitude on Facebook, noted the historical significance as the first Maltese Foreign Minister to hold this esteemed position. He highlighted this as a testament to Malta’s foreign policy, interpreting it as a vote of confidence during a period of global challenges for the international community. (The Malta Independent)



Only six tenants to be allowed in rented properties



Landlords won’t be permitted to register rental properties with over six tenants from different families, announced Housing Minister Roderick Galdes on Friday. Galdes introduced proposed changes to rental laws, aiming to prevent instances of landlord exploitation and bring stability to the rental market. He explained that the amendments were intended to clarify rights and responsibilities for both landlords and tenants, simplifying the overall process. (Times of Malta)

