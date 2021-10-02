Malta News Briefing – Saturday 2 October 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Abela focuses on electoral reform, Grech on climate change, in Youth Parliament address

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the time was ripe on wide electoral discussion, including having fewer electoral districts, the possible appointment of technocrat Ministers and whether MPs should be full-timers. Addressing a session of the Youth Parliament. Abela expressed his opinion that 16-year-olds should be able to contest the general election. His counterpart, PN leader Bernard Grech focused on climate issues and jobs, urging youths to join the party in driving essential reforms. “We need to move from words to actions,” he said, expressing the PN’s ambition to replace half the cars in Malta with electric cars in 10 years. He also shared his views on construction and environment. “We can’t remain passive when we see our villages becoming dense and our agricultural land being swallowed up by buildings. We need our open spaces back” he insisted.

Former Pilatus official to be indicted with ML charges

The court found enough evidence against Claude Anne Sant Fournier, an ex-official at Pilatus Bank to proceed with an indictment on money laundering charges. Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech gave the ruling on Friday. Pilatus and Sant Fournier were jointly charged, on 2 September, with breaching the Money Laundering Act in 2018 and with committing similar offences in previous years. obligation to prevent financial crime. Last Summer, In August, the now-closed Pilatus Bank was fined a record €4.9 million for a “serious and systematic failure” to follow anti-money laundering legislation, especially the bank’s lax approach to due diligence on its customers.

Cabinet approves new Public Service strategy

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a new five-year strategy for the Public Service based on three pillars: People, Technology, and Service. These will embrace the principles of quality, accountability, and sustainability, which principles are also shared by the government. He added that the Public Service not only has a vision of where it wants to go but also what needs to be done. The Prime Minister described the Public Service as a leader in various sectors in our country, among others with the first Remote Working Policy, and in the environmental sector with the study to convert the whole fleet of Public Service vehicles to electric ones. He concluded that these reforms in the Maltese Public Service led our country to be chosen by an international publishing house to serve as case-study for other countries.

Covid-19 Update: 14 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, while 30 patients recovered. During the last 24 hours a 66-year-old male died while Covid positive. Five patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, none of whom in ITU.

