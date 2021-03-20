Malta News Briefing – Saturday 20 March 2021

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Newspaper Review

The Times reports that a request to the House Speaker to provide the tax assessment filed by Prime Minister Robert Abela in 2017 has been turned down. The office of the Speaker said it was acting on the advice of an unnamed lawyer.

L-Orizzont says that the government will provide free medicine for persons with Cystic Fibrosis with an annual investment of €3 million. 26-year-old Mandy Vella, who has the condition, has made public appeals to the Prime Minister in recent months.

The Independent speaks to Women’s Right Foundation director Lara Dimitrijevic who said that time-barring should be removed from all cases of sexual abuse. The human rights lawyer said that it usually takes victims years to muster the courage to speak up.

In-Nazzjon says that the Facebook post published by Keith Schembri on Thursday, announcing that he is expecting criminal charges, reveals that the former chief of staff has been under police interrogation for the past month.

The Times quotes retiring Judge Joseph Zammit McKeon who used his last sitting to defend the judiciary. Although he admitted shortcomings in the members of the bench, Zammit McKeon warned that allowing the denigration of judiciary will spell trouble for the country.

L-Orizzont publishes an interview with the family of a girl with Down’s Syndrome. Graziella Bartolo Pizzuto said that, despite some limitations, her daughter Faith has many abilities just like other children.

The Independent reports on the death of a 77-year-old woman at Mater Dei on Friday, the latest Covid-19 victim. 179 new cases and 314 recoveries were registered, bringing the number of active cases down to 2,898.

In-Nazzjon says that the chapel at the Laferla Cross point on the outskirts of Siġġiewi has developed deep cracks and is in danger of collapsing, The chapel is the property of the Church but is considered national heritage.

L-Orizzont carries a story about a woman from the UK who died of Covid-19. In a public post, her daughter said that the 61-year-old had overcome leukaemia and endured a delicate transplant but succumbed to the coronavirus.

Morning Briefing

Cystic fibrosis patients to get free medicine

Medicinal products for cystic fibrosis patients will be made available to patients for free through the government formulary, Government said on Friday. The situation of persons suffering from such a condition was highlighted after a video by Mandy Vella had gone viral on social media. The Maltese government will now source the treatment, known as Kaftrio or Trikafta, through the health ministry’s central procurement unit and it will then be distributed to eligible patients.

Details about the procurement method have yet to be finalised, although Abela said that he had instructed officials to do so as soon as possible.

Current situation could have been avoided – PN

The current restrictive measures to limit the spread of the pandemic in Malta were inevitable, and could have been avoided had Malta taken precautionary action earlier. Bernard Grech, PN leader, said that residents of homes for the elderly are still in lockdown, noting how Malta was closing up when others where gradually returning to normality.

People were willing to make sacrifices for the common good, he said, but were told to ignore reality and given false hopes.

1,500 students will benefit from funds generated by foreign direct investment

An agreement of more than €100,000 was signed ​between the Community Malta Agency and three different schools. Around 1,500 students, 100 of whom have special needs, will benefit from this investment.

The Community Malta Agency is the governmental agency responsible for administering and processing all Maltese citizenship-related matters. Through this agreement, funds from the previous citizenship by investment programme and the newly set up residency regulations possibly leading to citizenship will be invested in St Paul’s Bay’s Primary School, Naxxar’s Senior School, and the Wardija Resource Centre.

The agreement was signed at the Wardija Resource Centre, which is part of the Maria Regina College offering special education after compulsory school age. With an investment of around €40,000, work will be done on a multisensory room, where skills related to students’ senses will be developed. In collaboration with the University of Malta, a new garden will also be planted for the purpose of creating a habitat for endemic butterflies, all while increasing their reproduction possibilities. Another section is to have an apiary where students can learn and enjoy their free time. A structure at the entrance will also be set up for sheltering students making their way into the school.

Covid-19 Update

179 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday. 314 persons recovered, lowering the number of active cases to below the 3,000 figures for the first time in days (2,898).

A 77 year old woman became the 364th fatality since the onset of the pandemic.

CDE News

