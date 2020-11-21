Malta News Briefing – Saturday 21 November – Update

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Update 2030 – Cabinet Reshuffle

Prime Minister Robert Abela has carried a cabinet reshuffle which sees Dr Miriam Dalli appointed as Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development.

Former Chief of Staff Clyde Caruana was appointed Minister of Finance. Dr Justyne Caruana was appointed Minister for Education replacing Owen Bonnici who will now be responsible for Innovation and the strategy for the period after Covid-19.

Tourism has been assigned to Clayton Bartolo, who will replace Julia Farrugia Portelli who was given the portfolio inclusion and quality of life. Dr Clifton Grima will serve as Parliamentary Secretary within Farrugia Portelli’s Ministry.

Updated 1745- News Portal Briefing

Times of Malta reports that a cabinet reshuffle is underway

MaltaToday reports that Repubblika has called for the removal of Prisons Director Col. Alexander Dalli over a number of unexplained deaths at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

TVM reports that Crediteform gave Malta an A+ rating

Newsbook reports that the Admission Regulations for Church Schools for the 2021-2022 scholastic year have been published on the website of the Archdiocese of Malta www.church.mt.

Update 1255 – Professor Oliver Friggieri (73), one of Malta’s finest sons, a philosopher, author and poet passed away on Saturday.

Professor Friggieri wrote several masterpieces and works which earned him several awards, both local and international, including the Malta Government Literary Award, which he held in 1988, 1996 and 1997, and various editions of the National Book Prize. He was also awarded the Midalja tad-Deheb ‘Ġieħ l-Akkademja tal-Malti’ in 2016. His devotion to his art and research has been recognised as a valuable contribution to Maltese literary history.

He was also awarded Gieh Ir-Repubblika, the highest honour Malta could give to its citizens.

Update 1230

Health authorities reported 141 new cases of coronavirus while 159 persons recovered. These were identified through 3391 swab tests.

Update 1215

Credit agency reaffirms Malta’s A+ rating

International agency Creditreform Rating reaffirmed Malta in level A+ with a stable outlook according to a Government statement.

The report by the German agency notes Malta has a track record of “vivid economic growth well above that of the euro area over recent years”. Malta’s resilience is a result of its diversification in the economic sector.

The report also noted the strong employment performance and the expected positive impact of EU funding on future growth prospects.

Update 1200

The Coronavirus death toll in Malta reached 111 as the government announced the death of three persons.

The cases involve two men who died a the age of 70 and 80 respectively and a woman who died at the age of 82.

Newspaper review



The Times follows the testimony of Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà before the Caruana Galizia public inquiry during which he said that investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the assassination of the journalist.

The Independent quotes Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà who told the Caruana Galizia public inquiry that the murder case has been assigned a dedicated inspector in a recent shake-up of the homicide squad.

L-Orizzont speaks to General Workers Union secretary general Josef Bugeja who praised a move by the European Parliament towards establishing rights for people working in the gig economy. Bugeja described the directive as a step in the right direction.

In-Nazzjon says that a Danish man suspected of involvement in the Sliema double murder this summer remains in police custody after appearing before the courts. The man had fled from Malta shortly after the assassination.

The Independent says that Jesper Kristiansen, the third man accused of involvement in the killing of Ivor Maciejowski and Chris Pandolfino in August, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Danish man was arrested in Madrid a few days after the murder and extradited to Malta.

The Times reports that the family of a 25-year-old man who died in prison on Thursday are demanding answers. The Pakistani national was jailed on charges of passport falsification and was due to be released in December.

L-Orizzont says that newly co-opted MP Clyde Caruana is favourite to be appointed Finance Minister when Edward Scicluna steps down at the end of the year. Caruana is the Prime Minister’s chief of staff and served as CEO of Jobsplus.

In-Nazzjon reports on a visit by PN Leader Bernard Grech to transportation company eCabs on Friday. Grech said that the party wants an economy based on quality not quantity, which creates sustainable jobs.

Morning Briefing

Company involved in developing data centre orded to pay €150,000 in debts

Streamcast Ltd, a company involved in a joint investment with Enemalta to develop and operate a multi-million data hub in an underground installation at Marsa, has been ordered to pay the energy provider €158,047 in outstanding debts.

In 2017, the two companies had signed an agreement to invest 75 million euro in a global data centre market.

Enemalta plc sued the company for expenses incurred in carrying out necessary works at the site underlying the former Marsa power station.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities yesterday reported 121 new cases of coronavirus. With 105 persons recovering, the total number of active cases now stands at 2167. 3,337 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

In her weekly briefing, Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci said that 13 people were being treated in the intensive treatment unit at Mater Dei, while a further 15 are in the infectious diseases unit. Of the clusters of active cases, most were being identified from households, with 138 cases, then workplaces (60) followed by arrivals from other countries (13) and social gatherings (4).

The death toll stands at 108.

Unemployment on the rise

In October, the number of persons registering for work stood at 3,114, increasing by 1,448 when compared to the corresponding month in 2019.



Statistics published by NSO for October 2020 indicate a year-on-year increase of 1,321 persons registering under Part I and an additional 127 persons registering under Part II of the unemployment

register.

CDE News

