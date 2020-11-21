Malta News Briefing – Saturday 21 November

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Company involved in developing data centre orded to pay €150,000 in debts

Streamcast Ltd, a company involved in a joint investment with Enemalta to develop and operate a multi-million data hub in an underground installation at Marsa, has been ordered to pay the energy provider €158,047 in outstanding debts.

In 2017, the two companies had signed an agreement to invest 75 million euro in a global data centre market.

Enemalta plc sued the company for expenses incurred in carrying out necessary works at the site underlying the former Marsa power station.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities yesterday reported 121 new cases of coronavirus. With 105 persons recovering, the total number of active cases now stands at 2167. 3,337 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours.

In her weekly briefing, Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci said that 13 people were being treated in the intensive treatment unit at Mater Dei, while a further 15 are in the infectious diseases unit. Of the clusters of active cases, most were being identified from households, with 138 cases, then workplaces (60) followed by arrivals from other countries (13) and social gatherings (4).

The death toll stands at 108.

Unemployment on the rise

In October, the number of persons registering for work stood at 3,114, increasing by 1,448 when compared to the corresponding month in 2019.



Statistics published by NSO for October 2020 indicate a year-on-year increase of 1,321 persons registering under Part I and an additional 127 persons registering under Part II of the unemployment

register.

