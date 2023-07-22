Five under arrest in connection with the death of Jean Paul Sofia – Malta News Briefing – Saturday 22 July 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

UPDATE: Five people under arrest in connection with the death of Jean Paul Sofia

Five people are under arrest in connection with the death of Jean Paul Sofia, sources told Times of Malta early on Saturday morning.The five include property developers Kurt Buhagiar and Matthew Schembri as well as architect Adriana Zammit and contractor Miromir Milosovic.They are expected to be arraigned on Sunday afternoon, sources said.A police statement issued at 8.20am on Saturday confirmed that five people were under arrest in connection with the case.

The magisterial inquiry into the death of construction victim Jean-Paul Sofia has been concluded and delivered to the attorney general and police on Friday, the prime minister announced. Robert Abela said he intends to ask the attorney general to make the findings public as soon as possible.”We only want justice to be done with everybody,” Abela told reporters at Auberge de Castille. “Our call is for justice to be served,” Abela said, who however said he previously had not wanted the public inquiry to interfere with the ongoing magisterial inquiry. “As we can see, the accused in another involuntary homicide case have tried staying their criminal proceedings by using the announced public inquiry as an excuse,” he said.

Met Office warns of 40+ temperatures over the weekend

The meteorological office has warned that Malta and Gozo will face temperatures surpassing 40°C in the coming days. Additionally, the minimum temperature for this weekend is expected to stay at 30°C. Today, the mercury is set to reach 40°C, but due to the prevailing conditions, it will feel like 42°C. Moving on to Sunday, the maximum temperature is projected to reach 42°C, with a perceived temperature of 43°C. The Office has issued a Red Warning and health authorities have called on the population to drink more water and avoid the peak hours over the next days. The high temperatures will also be reflected in the UV index, which currently reads 11, but will go up to 12 on Monday. (TVM)

Catering Association laments loss of sales due to energy issues

The Association of Catering Establishments expressed serious concern about the financial consequences of power shortages on the industry. The impact goes beyond just the loss of raw materials; it also involves the sudden drop in sales during the peak season. Numerous establishments in different areas have reported prolonged power outages, which severely hampers their daily sales and storage of perishable supplies. The Association stated that it is unacceptable that ACE members have to shut down their businesses and decline bookings during the busy month of July. (Times of Malta)

It’s a national crisis – Bernard Grech

Opposition leader decried the current “national crisis” that our country has been thrown into. “Day after day, night after night, we are having a substantial amount of power outages in several localities. Some localities have had power cuts for numerous days, while some individuals have had to endure more than 24 hours of no electricity,” he noted.His views were echoed by EP President Roberta Metsola, who pointed out the Government’s failures, noting how it has not only failed to provide the country with a stable source of electricity, but has also failed at traffic management, planning, development and general infrastructure. (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group