Newspaper Review

L-Orizzont says that year three cases of children being taken out of the country without the consent of both parents were reported in the last. The CEO of the Social Welfare Foundation warned that people with the wrong intentions can exploit shortcomings in the system.

The Times says that former wife of Daniel Bogdanovic and her sister were cleared of stalking and harassing Education Minister Justyne Caruana after the minister dropped a criminal complaint against them.

The Independent says that nearly half of all businesses reported issues related to mental health and detachment among their employees.The study was conducted by the Chamber of SMEs with 250 respondents.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that the arts, entertainments, and culture sector is not only essential to a person’s development, but many artists depend on it to earn their living.

The Times says that Covid-19 measures are not expected to be lifted quickly. Reacting to criticism about the slow pace of reopening, Prof. Charmaine Gauci defended the restrictions and said that mass events will not likely be allowed before September.

The Independent quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who said that students aged 12 to 15 will be given the Pfizer vaccine before the start of the 2021-2022 scholastic year.

L-Orizzont quotes President George Vella who expressed relief at the truce reached between Israel and Palestine, following days of extreme fighting. The President thanked everyone involved in ending the hostilities.

In-Nazzjon says that Destiny is among the favourites to win the Eurovision Song Contest this evening with fan clubs of the festival rating her number Je Me Casse highly. The artist representing Malta will perform in the sixth place.

Morning Briefing

Event organisers, artists seek easing of restrictions

New health regulations caused a stir on Friday, with new guidelines seemingly restrictring activity further. In paricular, checklists that need to be filled by owners of catering establishments outline a series of measures they need to adhere to, including a specific ban on DJs. Moreover, no cultural events will be allowed till the end of the year.

A number of artists and event organisers resorted to social media to complain about the situation, with a petition, initiated by popular DJ Tenishia, calling on health authorities to explore possibilities for the safe and responsible reopening of the entertainment industry.

“As we enter a new phase, with Malta just weeks away from successfully vaccinating the whole adult population, we are disappointed that we are once again being denied the liberty to protect our livelihoods and get back to work,” the petition say.

“Our industry provides a rich calendar of cultural and social events throughout the year, and strengthens Malta’s positions as a tourist destination”, the petition adds.

From next Monday, restaurants and snack bars may remain open till midnight; pools will be permitted to open till 8.00pm, without parties or other events.

Energy Ministry launches investment schemes for largescale renewable energy projects

Private investors seeking to invest in renewable energy will soon be able to submit their bidding offers for projects with a total energy generation of 31MW. The investment to be generated is of €50 million over 20 years, corresponding to the lifetime of the Feed-In Tariff.

In the largest package to date being issued for renewable energy generation capacities, investors are being invited to submit their proposals for all forms of renewable energy capacities, ranging between 40KWP up to 1MWP with a total generation of 31MW. It will be split across 10 calls, allowing both medium and large investors the opportunity to submit their offers.

In the first batch of five calls, bidders will be invited to submit proposals for renewable energy generation capacities from 40kW up to 200kW. These will be split in five bundles, with the first call allocating 2MW, and the rest an allocation of 1MW each.

Covid-19 Update: Six new coronavirus cases were reported on Friday while ten persons recovered. Active cases now stand at 96. Malta now has the lowest COVID-19 infection and death rates in Europe, after the number of new cases continued to drop in recent weeks.

The details emerged from fresh weekly data issued by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The report provides an insight into the situation across Europe, with rates worked out from the prior weeks’ figures.

Covid-19 Update

