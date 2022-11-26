Malta News Briefing – Saturday 26 November 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

MBR restricts access to company data

Records on the identity of the real owners of Malta-based companies will no longer be available to the general public, the business registry announced on Friday. In what has been described as a blow to transparency, the European Court of Justice this week “invalidated” an EU anti-money laundering directive that guaranteed public access to information on who the beneficial owners of companies are. Transparency International said the European Court decision will set back the fight against cross-border corruption “by years”. (Times of Malta)

Protestors demand responsibility after Bernice Cassar murder

People have gathered in front of police headquarters and marched in protest to the law courts, demanding responsibility be shouldered for Bernice Cassar’s murder. A crowd of protestors called out the institutional failures that allowed the 40-year-old mother of two to be murdered by her husband, barely 24 hours after she filed a police report against hi. The protest was organised by Moviment Graffitti and supported by several organisations. Members of Bernice’s family also attended. Others in the crowd included president emeritus Marie-Louise Colerio Preca, independent candidate Arnold Cassola and Anne Marie Grech – the Opposition leader’s wife. (Maltatoday/Newsbook)

Man charged with defiling five-year-old stepson

A 42-year-old man has been granted bail after being charged with defiling his partner’s five-year-old son. The man, whose name is subject to a reporting ban, appeared in court before Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, was charged with corruption of a minor aggravated by the fact that the alleged victim is under 12 years of age and due to his relationship with the victim. He was additionally charged with repeatedly committing non-consensual acts of a sexual nature on a minor who resided with him and subjecting the child to unwanted acts of physical intimacy. (The Malta Independent)

