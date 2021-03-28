Malta News Briefing – Saturday 27 March 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Newspaper Review

The Sunday Times says that Malta is expected to pass the Moneyval test when the members of the anti-money laundering committee vote next month. Malta handed it its report by a specially assembled team some weeks ago.

Illum says that the government is lobbying the Financial Action Task Force over a report on the anti-money laundering infrastructure in Malta. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said that it is not prudent to talk about the outcomes while the process is still ongoing.

Malta Today says that businessman Yorgen Fenech had complained that the police ignored his claims, that former chief of staff Keith Schembri repeatedly asked him to find a way of getting rid of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Independent on Sunday leads with reports that some people are being offered the Covid-19 vaccine earlier than they should, jumping ahead of more vulnerable cohorts. There have been over 170,000 inoculations so far.

It-Torċa says that legal professionals have expressed surprise at comments by PN Leader Bernard Grech saying that he would consider recommending a presidential pardon for alleged murder mastermind, Yorgen Fenech.

Il-Mument quotes a statement by the network of igaming companies warning that blows to Malta’s reputation is damaging to the sector. The network urged authorities to serve justice in all cases of corruption.

Malta Today says that the European Court of Human Rights found that amendments to the pre-1995 rentals law in Malta allowing tenants a five-year reprieve before eviction breaches the rights of landlords.

The Sunday Times speaks to the police Cyber Crime Unit who revealed a sharp increase in online scams during the pandemic. Last year, the unit received over 600 reports about online fraudsters, up from 384 the year before.

It-Torċa announces the inauguration of a new online platform for start-ups, startinmalta.io. Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia said that entrepreneurs could benefit from up to €200,000 in financial assistance.

Illum carries an interview with Malta International Airport CEO Alan Borg who said that the company estimates a loss of almost €70 million because of the pandemic. The CEO said that the airport’s priority is the vaccination programme.

The Independent on Sunday publishes an article by senior editor Stephen Calleja who contracted the Covid-19 virus and battled for his life for two weeks. Calleja speaks about the impact of the experience.

Il-Mument reports the suspension of Zenith, formerly MFSP, by the financial services watchdog. The financial services company was ordered to stop offering services to new or existing clients.It-Torċa speaks with a friend of Ramiro Micallef, who died this week from a gas leak. He appealed for the charity group Ramiro & Friends set up by the young cancer survivor himself to rem

Morning Briefing

Former Mtarfa British Military Hospital to host international school

A concession agreement between the Government of Malta and Haileybury school was signed on Saturday. Through this agreement, a Haileybury school in Malta is becoming an immediate reality. The agreement will see the former Mtarfa British Military Hospital converted into an international school.

“This is an important step for investors and foreigners in Malta, as well as local Maltese people who want their children to undergo a programme of studies which is recognised internationally”, said the minister. She added that apart from converting the building into an international school, it will also be completely restored and renovated.

In a recorded message, Martin Collier, Master of Haileybury UK, said that he is delighted that this agreement will see the opening of the first European Haileybury partner school in Malta, which will join several other partner schools around the world.

Owners of building housing Paola band club to get €74k in compensation

The family who owns a house in Paola, which is used as the club of the Soċjetà Filarmonika G.M. Fra Antoine de Paule, will receive €74,000 in compensation after a court judge concluded that their fundamental rights are being breached as the family cannot use the property.

Members of the Zarb Adami family had filed a constitutional case against the club society and the State Attorney.

They explained to Judge Grazio Mercieca that their home, situated in Pjazza Antoine de Paule, has been rented to the band club for an annual rent of around €1,000.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported 93 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while three patients including one aged 46, passed away.

The death tally has now reached 385.

CDE News

