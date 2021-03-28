Prime Minister announces heavier restrictive measures over the Easter holidays

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Prime Minister Robert Abela said this morning that a further effort of responsibility and solidarity was required to defeat the coronavirus pandemic in Malta.

On Facebook, the PM announced new restrictive measures coming into force from Wednesday 31st March, among which restriction for people to meet in public has been limited to two unless they are from the same household. Fines for breaking such requirement would be increased, Abela added.

Moreover, all persons travelling to Malta through its airport or ports from the so-called green-listed countries will be required to produce a negative Covid-test. This measure will apply from tomorrow.

The measures will remain in place until 11 April.

Abela appealed for responsibility to ensure a return to the path of normality according to “plans”.

