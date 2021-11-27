Malta News Briefing – Saturday 27 November 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN promises better salaries, meritocracy in public sector

A PN government will revise public sector salary scales, the party said on Friday. In a press conference, Nationalist MP Joseph Ellis said the party was promising to make salaries in the public sector more attractive and more in line with market realities today, stopping short of giving further details on the matter. The Opposition is also proposing better performance bonuses for public sector workers will be introduced while work experience and in-work training will be recognised for career progression. “We want to incentivise a culture of meritocracy and also encourage public servants to improve their position and render a better service to the public,” Ellis said. (Times of Malta)

Dead body found near Filfla

A dead body spotted out at sea near the island of Filfla on Friday morning has been recovered by the Armed Forces of Malta. In a statement, the police said that after being alterted to the presence of a lifeless body in the sea, it called for the assistance of the Armed Forces of Malta and the body was recovered by a patrol boat. The body had not yet been identified. (Maltatoday)

The Civil Protection Department rescued at least 15 people caught in dangerous situations after Thursday’s floods, CPD director Emanuel Psaila said. (Times of Malta)

Protest against femicide in Valletta

Moviment Graffitti held two days of activities protesting against the repeated cycle of violence women suffer from – physical, domestic, psychological and emotional, in honour of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Graffiti said that the blame should be given to both the abuser as well as to society and institutions who choose to ignore the rising problem of violence against women and its urgency. (Independent)

Decent Black Friday – Sales lower than 2019, improvement over 2020 registered

Business on Black Friday picked up over 2020 but sales level were below those of 2019, the Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises sain of Friday evening, Following a long difficult stretch for many businesses due to Covid, businesses were looking forward for this years’ Black Friday with great ambition, a statement said. Maltese businesses planned to overcome last year’s levels and reach as close as possible to 2019 sales figures. Whilst the absolute majority of businesses did better than they did in 2020, some reached closer to their expectations of coming close to 2019 than others. It is clear that Malta’s economy is still suffering the effects of Covid and also other challenges coupled with this, the chamber said.

Covid-19 Update

56 new cases were reported on Friday, with 58 persons recovering. During the past 24 hours, two other patients have passed away, a man and a woman both aged 77.Active cases stand at 1,003.

