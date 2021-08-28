Public debt reaches €7.8 billion / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 28 August 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Updated 0815 – Newspaper Review

The Times speaks with Isabel Galea, the mother of the latest inmate to die while serving a sentence at Corradino. Galea said that there were clear signs that 30-year-old Colin was at risk of suicide while he was in prison.

In-Nazzjon carries an interview with a former inmate who accused prison director Alexander Dalli of managing by fear. The unidentified man said that several prisoners were driven to desperation because of the atmosphere of terror.

The Independent says that public debt stood at €7.8 billion in July, a €1.2 billion rise from a year before. Meanwhile, recurrent government revenues increased by a quarter over the same period to €2.6 billion.

L-Orizzont reports that the European Court ordered Ryanair to compensate passengers travelling from Malta to Poznan after a four-hour delay in departure. A decision by the Tribunal said that the airline did not provide satisfactory answers for the delay.

The Independent says that insurers are mulling a hike in policy premiums to cover for increased accidents involving e-kickscooters. A statement by the insurance association said that members have registered several accidents involving riders.

The Times reports that a six-month-old baby died after being found unconscious in a bath in a private residence. Medics rushed to the site and performed CPR on the girl before she was taken to Mater Dei hospital, where she died.

In-Nazzjon says that the baby of six months reported dead on Friday afternoon is believed to have drowned in a bath. It is unclear whether to girl’s mother was at home at the time of the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

L-Orizzont says that EU Ministers for Justice and Internal Affairs are meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. Observers say that members states are expected to establish quotas for Afghan asylum seekers.

In-Nazzjon quotes a joint statement by the PN secretary-general and the head of news at its media wing denying a report on PL news outlet One. The officials say they will file a protest with the Institute of Journalists and demand a right of reply.



Morning Briefing

Hundreds protest against Mscala marina

A sizeable crowd turned up in Marsascala on Friday to express its disapproval towards Transport Malta’s plan for a yacht marina in the locality. The demonstration was addressed by residents and activists, among them Moviment Graffiti. PN Minority Leader John Baptist Camilleri asked: “What about the people who live here? What about them,” Camilleri asked on Friday, adding that residents will defend the bay from the greedy ones who wanted to destroy it”. Wayne Flask on behalf of Graffiti said that a group of politicians and businessmen, that according to him, want to keep on privatising parts of the Marsaskala coast for the greed of the few.

Baby dies after near-drowning incident

A six-month-old girl passed away hospital after a near-drowning incident in a private residence in St Paul’s Bay, the police have confirmed.

The baby girl was rushed to Mater Dei hospital on Friday afternoon, after she was found drowning in a bath tub. Police said that the girl was found unconcious in a bath at a private residence, and was then rushed to hospital in critical condition where she passed away soon afterwards.

Covid-19 Update

40 new cases were reported in the previous 24 hours, health authorities said. Malta registered 66 recoveries as active cases stood at 642. 3,411 swab tests were taken. A 61-year-old woman died while positive to COVID-19 overnight.

2021 deficit stands at €1.6 billion

A Finance Ministry mid-yearly report has revealed that Malta is facing a projected deficit of €1.6 billion for 2021. This deficit, amounting to 12% of Malta’s GDP, is a marked increase from earlier projections made last year of 5.9%. Despite the higher-than-expected deficit figure, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has ruled out tax hikes in the next budget. Meanwhile, NSO data published today has shown that until the end of July, government deficit has reached €882.5 million.

