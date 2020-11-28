Malta News Briefing – Saturday 28 November

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Covid-19 Update

A total of 96 new cases were identified in the previous 24 hours, with Malta’s number of active cases reaching 2,076. Over the same timeframe, 132 persons recovered from coronavirus. 3,049 people were swabbed between Thursday and Friday.

A total of 194 patients are getting treatment in hospital, Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said on Friday, with 15 of them at Mater Dei’s ITU.

There are currently over 4,000 people in quarantine.

Konrad Mizzi refuses to answer inquiry questions

Former Labour minister Konrad Mizzi refused to answer more than 100 questions when he was forced to testify at the public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Mizzi had originally sought to avoid appearing infront of the board but the latter refused his attempt. Still, Mizzi refused to answer to any of the questions posed, particularly on his Panama company and various projects myred in controversy.

His only two comments were limited to insisting that all his decisions were given Joseph Muscat’s go-ahead, adding that he “never took kickbacks or rewards” during his political career.

Nothing wrong in Vegas trip – Former MFSA CEO

Former financial regulator Joseph Cuschieri has defended a free trip to Las Vegas paid by Yorgen Fenech, telling a public inquiry that he saw no conflict of interest at the time.

Cuschieri resigned earlier this week as CEO of the financal services regulator, a decision confirmed by the authority’s board.

The trip took place just weeks after Cuschieri had quit his job as CEO of the Malta Gaming Authority. “At the time, I didn’t see any conflict of interest,” he told the inquiry into Caruana Galizia’s assassination on Friday. “In hindsight, had I the gift of foresight, I would answer differently.”

Availability of flu jabs is ‘patchy’ – Family Doctors

The Association of Private Family Doctors (APFD) complained about the “patchy supply” of flu vaccines which has meant that vulnerable people still need to be inoculated. Worse, there is still no indication when this could happen, the association said in a statement on Friday.

The APFD noted the particular circumstances and the patchy supply in which the yearly influenza vaccination is taking place, however it laments the uncharacteristic way in which patients with chronic diseases who booked their yearly influenza vaccination with their private family doctors have been treated to date.

Investment in airport technology seeks to thwart criminal attempts

Malta will be able to strengthen its frontiers on an investment of €13.6 million from EU Funds to install new technology. This will enable the Police to exercise greater control over the airport as they will be in a position to identify those travelling with criminal aims or without the necessary permission, particularly from non-EU areas.

While launching this new sophisticated system at the international airport, Minister Byron Camilleri and Parliamentary Secretary Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said this control will take place without Malta compromising its position on the free movement of persons, which is one of the fundamental principles of the EU.

The Minister for Internal Affairs, National Security and Law Enforcement, Byron Camilleri, said a balance has to be attained between the required response for security reasons and the free movement of persons that are part of the EU’s Schengen Zone.

