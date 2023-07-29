Malta News Briefing – Saturday 29 July 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Govt to establish climate change authority and double investment in distribution

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli informed social partners that the government plans to establish a new authority dedicated to monitoring the consequences of climate change and coordinating efforts to alleviate its impacts. The Energy Minister addressed an urgent meeting of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development following the series of significant power cuts in the past two weeks. In the meeting held at Castille, Prime Minister Robert Abela further revealed the government’s decision to double its investment in the country’s distribution network. This move aims to enhance the system’s resilience and ensure a more robust power distribution network. (Maltatoday)

PN calls for liberalisation of energy distribution

The Nationalist Party called for the opening up of Malta’s power distribution sector to private companies, emphasizing that such a move would enhance efficiency and consistency in the system. Opposition leader Bernard Grech presented a comprehensive nine-point plan aimed at addressing the recent crisis of prolonged power cuts that the country experienced over the past two weeks. Grech asserted that the power cuts were not a coincidence but a consequence of the current government’s lack of concern and action. PN MP and energy spokesperson Mark Anthony Sammut supported the notion that Malta’s power distribution should transition towards a liberalized system, allowing private companies to play a role in its operation and management. (Times of Malta)

Plans to address early school leaving unveiled

The Government unveiled a new strategy comprising three primary pillars aimed at reducing the percentage of early school leavers, which currently stands at over 30%, to 9%, in compliance with international commitments. The strategy focuses on prevention, providing support throughout the educational journey, and implementing measures to assist individuals who have already left school prematurely. Based on prevention, intervention, and compensation, the strategy outlines five specific activities and measures that the Government is contemplating to ensure its success, as outlined in the document presented by the Minister for Education. (TVM)

