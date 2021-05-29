Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

12-15-year olds to get vaccine after EU approval

Young people aged between 12 and 15 will get their Pfizer vaccination after the school examination. This was announced on Twitter by DPM Chris Fearne. The vaccine was the first one granted authorization across the European Union when it was licensed for use in anyone 16 and over in December. So far, about 173 million doses of the shot have been administered in the Union. The European regulator (EMA) gave its approval on Friday.

Data from clinical trials “is really showing that the vaccine is highly preventative” for young people, EMA said.

Minister Fearne welcomed this approval as “excellent news”.

Hillmann returns to Malta for interrogation

The Police Unit for Economic Crimes has started its interrogation of Adrian Hillman, the ex-Managing Director of the Allied Newspapers Group. The interrogation began immediately after his arrival in Malta this afternoon after an extradition request issued by local authorities. Hillman is expected to be arraigned in Court and charged with money laundering and corruption. He had been living in London together with his family, close to Goldsmiths University where he had been studying.

Covid-19 Update

Six new cases were reported on Friday, one more than recoveries. These were identified through 2,288 swab tests, with active cases remaining stable at 66. 505,100 persons have now been vaccinated, with more than 200,000 being fully vaccinated.

GDP in Q1 registers small drop

NSO provisional estimates indicate that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter of 2021 amounted to €3,251.8 million, registering a decrease of €17.8 million, or 0.5 per cent, when compared to the same quarter of 2020. In volume terms, GDP fell by 1.8 per cent. The main drivers of this negative growth rate in volume terms were Service activities and industry, with a contribution of -1.4 percentage points and -0.2

percentage points, respectively. Agriculture and fishing and construction had a neutral impact on GDP growth.

CDE News