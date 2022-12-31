Malta News Briefing – Saturday 31 December 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

New regulations governing architects’ profession enter into force

A number of regulations governing and regulating the architects’ profession came into force just before the end of the year. After a consultation process between the Ministry for Public Works and Planning and the Chamber of Architects, regulations were established regarding the warrants that are issued to architects so that they are in line with the requirements of the Periti Act of 2021, which regulations are now coming into force. These new regulations provide guidelines to those who intend taking a course of study leading to this profession by distinguishing between two routes to access the profession, namely that of Perit Arkitett and that of Perit Inġinier Ċivili.

No concerns on Russian frigate in Med

The Maltese authorities said that they are only aware of one Russian military vessel in the central Mediterranean and there are “absolutely no unusual movements” in a heavily guarded region. In comments to the Times of Malta, military sources said that the Russian frigate is far from Maltese waters and was recently located in the Adriatic between Italy and Albania. An alert of the frigate’s presence in the Med was raised earlier this week by an Italian military commander. (Times of Malta)

Triton to challenge FIAU fine

Triton Capital Markets Ltd has said that it will be challenging a fine issued to them by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit earlier this week.

The investment services firm was fined €226,902 by the FIAU. In its statement, Triton Capital Markets Ltd noted how all the alleged breaches identified were purely of an administrative nature. It added that it remains committed to exercise the strictest adherence to all regulatory obligations and guidelines so as to ensure that it remains fully compliant at all times and this without the least exception. (The Malta Independent)

Covid death toll reaches 815

The health authorities have reported the death of two other patients with Covid-19 as the country ends the year with a tally of 815 since the onset of the pandemic. The number of known active cases of Covid-19 has increased slightly, with 274 cases of Covid-19 presently known to the health authorities. (Newsbook)

