Malta News Briefing – Saturday 4 December 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Montenegro Parliament to investigate Enemalta windfarm project

Montenegro’s MP will be investigating the Enemalta wind farm project. Branka Bošnjak, the vice-president of the assembly said the investigation described the project as “a major international corruption scandal”. A local probe found serious reservations about the project. Last year, Times of Malta and Reuters revealed howmurder suspect Yorgen Fenech made a €4.6 million profit after secretly financing an intermediary used to sell the wind farm project shares to Enemalta. Bošnjak said “the government of Montenegro and other competent authorities did not take measures, actions and activities that according to the Constitution and the law were obliged to be undertaken in the protection of state property.On the contrary, it is suspected that they were part of this corrupt business. (Times of Malta)

Malta to ensure price stability in energy market

Malta will continue working to ensure stability in energy prices for families and businesses, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said on Friday. During the EU’s Energy Council meeting in Brussels, the Minister spoke about the importance of taking specific and suitable measures for every member state, and in particular for small member states like Malta. Minister Dalli explained how Malta is exploring more investment in sources of cleaner energy that can ensure security of supply and stable prices. The Minister added that the European Commission needs to support these projects. (TVM.com.mt)

Covid-19 Update: A total of 133 new daily cases were reported on Friday while 75 people recovered. 15 people are being treated in hospital, 2 of whom are in the ITU.