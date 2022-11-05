Malta News Briefing – Saturday 5 November 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PN wants backdated refunds on energy bills

The Opposition has filed a parliamentary motion to amend two legal notices published last month that will see consumers receive revised utility bills to make up for overcharging. The Nationalist Party noted how acording to these legal notices, the “adjustment” will only date to January of this year. The party is therefore proposing that compensation should be backdated to January 2014, when the current bimonthly billing system had been introduced. (Times of Malta)

Government concludes talks on licencing of building contractors

Government said talks have been concluded for all contractors in the building industry to be licenced. Minister for Planning Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi explained in a press briefing that nearly one year since the licence for property agents ha been made mandatory, the board handling the issuing of licences for property agents, pointing out that since it was set up, it has received over 3,500 applications, one-third of which have been approved, whilst more than 600 applications were not completed and another 280 were withdrawn. (TVM)

Cottonera residents complain shipyards’ noise

A group of 141 residents from the Cottonera and surrounding area said they are “suffering severely” due to the Palumbo-MSC shipyard’s operations, “which have been even worse than usual in recent weeks.” In a letter to the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA, they said that the applicable permits do not include hours for noisy operation and other stipulations to ensure the densely populated area the shipyard is located in, is not adversely affected. (The Malta Independent)

