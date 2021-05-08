Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Malta fails to make it on UK green travel list

Malta has been left out of a list of countries that English tourists can freely travel to without having to quarantine on their return.

Until yesterday morning, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo had expressed confidence that Malta would make it. Britain will allow international travel to resume from May 17 but is limiting the number of destinations open for quarantine-free holidays to just 12 countries as it cautiously emerges from lockdown restrictions.

Valletta Green Festival under way

This year’s edition of the Valletta Green Festival was inaugurated yesterday, and scheduled to last until Tuesday.

The festival, which is being described as the biggest since its inception is taking place across the city, starting at City Gate and continuing towards St George’s Square, where the main activities will be taking place. This year’s ‘infiorata’ is designed by local artist Zack Ritchie on the theme of ‘Zero Pollution’ and features a colourful turtle inspired by this year’s European Green Week theme, ‘Zero Pollution’.

Valletta visitors are welcomed by a temporary garden inspired by the formal gardens of the past at Freedom Square, in front of Parliament. The City Gate Garden installation bears a classical layout that blends beautifully with Valletta’s elegant architecture and has been constructed using salvaged wood, a testament that abandoned materials may too be infused with a new life and purpose.

As part of the festival, the Environmental and Resources Authority has reproduced a beehive made with a marine wood structure in St George’s Square. The installation aims to stress the importance of pollination for biodiversity and how pollution impacts this process.

Covid-19 Update

12 new coronavirus cases were reported on Friday, while 19 persons recovered. These cases were identified through 1,956 swab tests. The number of active cases now stands at 252. During her weekly briefing, Prof Charmaine Gauci, Health Superintendent said that 53 patients are currently hospitalised, four of them in intensive care.

The Covid-19 positivity rate currently stands at 1.1 per cent of the population. Positively, Gauci noted, not one single case emerged in the past week from homes for the elderly.

Meanwhile, a 95-year-old woman became the 417th death of the pandemic in Malta.

CDE News