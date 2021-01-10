Malta News Briefing – Sunday 10 January 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Three candidates to contest casual election

The casual election to fill in the Parliamentary seat vacated by former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna has attracted three nominations. These include two former MPs, Gavin Gulia, who presently occupies the role of Chairman of the Malta Tourism Authority, and Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando, who in the past sat on the Nationalist Party benches.

The third contestant will be former Rabat Mayor Charles Azzopardi, who was precluded from contesting on behalf of Labour in the 2019 local elections. Azzopardi starts with the advantage of a higher number of votes from the three.

UPE slams Government, MUT on strike-ending agreement

The Union for Professional Educators (UPE) has criticised the agreement achieved between the Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) and the Government, an agreement that brought an end to the strike by teachers on the last two working days of this week.

A statement by UPE said the agreement will impinge the autonomy of Church and Independent Schools. It added that since the start of the pandemic in March last year online lessons were a success for these schools. However, the UPE maintained, as a result of this agreement online lessons will no longer be possible and this will increase the risks of pandemic spread.

The MUT, in a counter-statement, denied that online training in Church and Independent Schools had been affected.

Credit rating agencies confirms Malta’s A rating

International agency DBRS has confirmed Malta’s rating at A (high) level with stable outlook. Malta’s A (high) rating is supported by its euro zone membership, moderate level of public debt, solid external position, and households’ strong financial position.

As expected, the pandemic shock has abruptly halted a period of remarkable economic performance in Malta, characterised by strong output growth (averaging 6.4% a year during 2013-2019) and shrinking the GDP per capita gap with the EU.

On the other hand, Malta’s small and open economy remains exposed to external demand or confidence shocks. In this sense, the tourism sector, an important source of income, employment, and investment in Malta, presents a vulnerability as long as the adverse effects of the pandemic continue.

Covid-19 Update

A record 245 new cases were reported on Saturday. With 69 persons recovering, the tally of active cases has now shot up to 2,221. Two more persons died from the virus, taking the country’s tally to 232.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...