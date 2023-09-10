Malta News Briefing / Sunday 10 September 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM would go to great lengths to secure win – Bernard Grech

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has accused PM Robert Abela of being willing to go to great lengths, including vote-buying, to maintain his hold on power. Grech made these allegations during a telephone interview on NET FM on Saturday morning, where he asserted, “Abela operates outside the bounds of fair play.” He was refering to recent revelations that former Labour MP Silvio Grixti is under investigation for his involvement in a benefits scheme that illicitly provided hundreds of individuals with monthly severe disability benefits through fraudulent documentation. (Times of Malta)

10 Maltese reportedly in Morocco, unscathed by earthquake

Ten individuals who were present in different Moroccan regions affected by the earthquake emerged unscathed. According to the Ministry for Foreign and EU Affairs, these Maltese citizens were either in Marrakesh or nearby during the seismic event, and thankfully, none of them sustained injuries. Furthermore, the Ministry noted that some of these individuals are scheduled to return to Malta on Sunday, while others are in the process of arranging their return for Monday. The Maltese also citizens are receiving assistance from the Honorary Consul of Malta in Morocco. (TVM)

39-year-old arrested after Pieta robbery

The police have successfully identified and apprehended the individual allegedly connected to a robbery at a Pieta Convenience Shop. During the incident, which occurred earlier this week, an unspecified sum of money was taken from the outlet located on St. Luke’s Road at 10:15 am. Following their investigations, law enforcement officers located and arrested the suspect at an apartment in Valletta. The 39-year-old suspect is currently in custody for questioning and is expected to face charges in court in the upcoming days. (Newsbook)

