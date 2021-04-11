Malta News Briefing – Sunday 11 April 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

IMF forecasts healthy growth for Malta

The International Monetary Fund is projecting a healthy 4.7% growth for Malta in 2021, a rate which is slightly better than the eurozone average (4.4%). Concurrently, the Fund sees unemployment remaining contained, at the lowest level in the bloc.

The IMF revised forecasts upwards for most EU nations, reflecting additional fiscal support in a few large economies, the anticipated vaccine-powered recovery in the second half of 2021, and continued adaptation of economic activity to subdued mobility. High uncertainty surrounds this outlook, related to the path of the pandemic, the effectiveness of policy support to provide a bridge to vaccine-powered normalization, and the evolution of financial conditions.

Creative Europe Desk Malta aims at bolstering accessibility to Creative Europe Funding

Aimed at assisting local artists and creatives in accessing Creative Europe funding, the Creative Europe Desk in Malta is bolstering its operations to serve as a focal point for further engagement with the local industry and to serve as a bridge between local artist and their European counterparts.

Addressing a press conference about the Desk’s upcoming events and initiatives, Minister for the National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government José Herrera stated that the upcoming Creative Europe 2021-2027 has increased its funding to €2.4 billion for the upcoming 7-year period.

The Desk also serves as an instrument for partner search by organisations in the Creative Europe programme, mainly for the cooperation funds in culture and media. These funds fall within 3 strands: Culture, Media and Cross-Sectional. A new fund within this programme is also being structured for independent journalism.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 49 recovering. These were identified through 2,243 swab tests. The active case tally has now gone down to 536. Meanwhile, a 96-year-old woman became the 402nd fatality since the onset of the pandemic. Health Minister Chris Fearne said that it is now projected that the country will reach the herd immunity by the end of June. So far, the number of Covid-19 doses administered in Malta will reach 240,000.

