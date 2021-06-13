Malta News Briefing – Sunday 13 June 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Malta successfully negotiates derogation allowing pipeline project recognition as Project of Common Interest: Malta has successfully negotiated a derogation to ensure that the hydrogen-ready pipeline is recognised as a Project of Common Interest by the European Union. The negotiations were led by Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development Miriam Dalli.

The importance of the derogation is that it seeks to ensure that the project is eligible for EU funding under the new legal framework.

The derogation agreed upon the Energy Council meeting in Luxembourg will apply for Malta and Cyprus. The EU energy ministers met on Friday to reach a general approach on the Review of the Trans-European Energy Regulation before negotiations with the other institutions kick off. This agreement must now be confirmed during the trialogues.

Man confesses to killing compatriot, pleads not guilty: A Ghanian man arrested following a murder in Marsa confessed that he had stabbed Isaac Kyere in Marsa, but pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges when he was arraigned on Saturday. 23-year-o Kyere was stabblded to death after a fight broke out in Triq it-Tigrija.

Man dies after falling in sea: A 62-year-old Englishman lost his life after falling into the sea. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, in the area of Triq it-Trunċiera, Qawra.

District Police officers immediately went to the scene, and initial investigations show that when he was on the rocks, the man appears to have lost his balance and fell into the sea. Despite rescue attempts, he was pronounced dead on site.

Covid-19 Update: Two new coronavirus cases were reported on Saturday, with four patients recovering. This lowers the active tally to 62, while more than 256,000 persons have now been fully vaccinated, with two doses of Astra Zeneca, Moderna or Pfizer or one shot of Johnson and Johnson.

