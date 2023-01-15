Malta News Briefing – Sunday 15 January 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Two-thirds of Maltese happy with cost of living support

Roughly two-thirds of the Maltese told an EU survey that they are satisfied with the measures implemented so far by the Government to tackle the cost of living, including prices of food and energy; whereas 52% of the Maltese are satisfied with the action taken by the European Union. The European Parliament’s Eurobarometer for autumn shows that 56% of the Maltese are living comfortably with their present income. This despite the fact that 96% consider the cost of living as one of the challenges for the future within the European Union. (TVM)

ADPD say energy subsidies should not be for everyone

The Green Party has argued that the energy subsidies that amount to €1.5 million daily were unsustainable and that those that afford high prices should not receive any aid. In a presser near Castille, ADPD’s Sec-Gen Ralph Cassar said that government’s policy to grant a subsidy over electricity charges to all was not sustainable, and that it encouraged waste and failed to promote the use of sustainable alternatives. “While it is prudent – indeed necessary – to assist those with low and medium incomes in connection with the basic consumption needed, this aid should not be granted to those who can afford the prices closer to the actual prices it is costing the country,” Cassar argued. (Maltatoday)

Man denied bail on 2021 Marsa murder

A 27-year-old man has been denied bail over a 2021 murder. Ghanaian national, Amo Frank Kwaku, stands accused of murdering 23-year-old Isaac Kwabena Kyere, after he allegedly stabbed him to death on Triq it-Tiġrija in Marsa. He is pleading not guilty to the charges. (Newsbook)

