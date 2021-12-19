Malta News Briefing – Sunday 19 December 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Magistrate had recommended charges against Pilatus Chairman – Times of Malta

An inquiring magistrate had recommended charges against former Pilatus Bank chairman Ali Sadr, The Times of Malta reveals this morning. Despite suspicions of having knowingly helped his bank’s clients transfer, convert and conceal the proceeds of crime, according to the inquiry findings, Sadr was not prosecuted. The story reveals that he was among eight foreign board members that the inquiring magistrate deemed should face charges. An international warrant for Sadr’s arrest was even signed by the magistrate, Ian Farrugia, it has been revealed.

Pediatricians support vaccine to children

The Maltese Paediatrician Society has expressed support towards vaccinating children between 5 and 11 years of age.

It said that the serious complications from Covid in children are rare, but it can still affect them.

The second reason is that children have responded well to the vaccine which offers them 90% protection. The association also said that the vaccine has not left a negative impact on children and the risk of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, although very low, may still affect children who are not vaccinated. The fourth reason it is in favour of the vaccine is that it protects children from getting the virus while there is a pandemic. (TVM)

Covid-19 Update

The increasing wave of infections continued unabated on Saturday with 291 new cases reported by health authorities – a nine month high. A total of 22 virus patients are currently hospitalised with three of those requiring intensive care. Active cases stand at 1791.

CDE News