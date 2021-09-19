Malta News Briefing – Sunday 19 September 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Labour promises Gozo-Malta airlink

The Labour Party has pledged that Gozo will get an air link to Malta, with PM Robert Abela insisting that such project can be done in “a sustainable” way, promising that no agricultural land will be lost. Speaking during the Party’s general conference held in Għajnsielem Abela said:

“Just as we introduced the fast ferry service we will also create an air link… Gozo must not only look at this as a project to improve accessibility but also as one enabling the creation of new economic niches such as the possibility of having a flying school and drone research facility”.

The Prime Minister revealed that from the next tranche of EU funds between now and 2027, government will allocate a record €162 million for Gozo.

Better conditions for teachers a must – PN

Education was the main focus for PN leader Bernard Grech on Saturday, with improved salaries for teachers, fully airconditioned classrooms and solar panels on schools among the commitments made by the Nationalist Party. “The Labour government sees teachers like child-minders, seeing them only as a means to allow parents to go out to work. But we see them as educators who are forming the hearts and minds of our children,” Grech said during a question and answer session as part of the PN Independence festivities. “We need to incentivise all levels of the profession to stay on, and also to constantly improve their own skills. We will find ways of ensuring that teachers who invest in their own education and up-skilling will also be better rewarded.”

Marmara survey shows PL increasing lead

According to a new political survey authoried by statistician Vincent Marmara, and reported on It-Torca this morning, Labour would get 56.2% of the votes and the PN 42.1%. PM Robert Abela continues to enjoy a higher trust rating (52.2%) then his counterpart Bernard Grech who remains at 30.7%.

Covid-19 Update: Health authorities 25 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, while 51 patients have made a recovery. Active cases declined to 617. 21 patients are currently in hospital, three of whom in ITU.

