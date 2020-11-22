Malta News Briefing – Sunday 22 November

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Cabinet Reshuffle announced: Super Ministry for Miriam Dalli

Prime Minister Robert Abela has carried a major cabinet reshuffle which sees Dr Miriam Dalli appointed as Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development.

Former Chief of Staff Clyde Caruana was appointed Minister of Finance instead of Prof Edward Scicluna who is expected to take over the position of Governor at the Central Bank of Malta.

Dr Justyne Caruana returns to Cabinet as Minister for Education replacing Owen Bonnici who will now be responsible for Innovation and the strategy for the period after Covid-19.

Tourism has been assigned to Clayton Bartolo, who will replace Julia Farrugia Portelli who was given the portfolio inclusion and quality of life. Dr Clifton Grima will serve as Parliamentary Secretary within Farrugia Portelli’s Ministry.

Silvio Schembri stripped of both Malta Enterprise and Air Malta

Air Malta, who was under the remit of Silvio Schembri will now fall within the portfolio of Clyde Caruana. Schembri will retain the portfolio he held with the significant change from the previous portfolio in the Ministry for the Economy being the removal of Air Malta and Malta Enterprise.

On the other hand Minister Schembri takes over the Lands Authority which was part of Minister Ian Borg’s portfolio.

A detailed analysis of the reshuffle is available here.

Prof Friggieri passes away

Professor Oliver Friggieri (73), one of Malta’s finest sons, a philosopher, author and poet passed away on Saturday.

Professor Friggieri wrote several masterpieces and works which earned him several awards, both local and international, including the Malta Government Literary Award, which he held in 1988, 1996 and 1997, and various editions of the National Book Prize. He was also awarded the Midalja tad-Deheb ‘Ġieħ l-Akkademja tal-Malti’ in 2016. His devotion to his art and research has been recognised as a valuable contribution to Maltese literary history.

He was also awarded Gieh Ir-Repubblika, the highest honour Malta could give to its citizens.

Covid-19 Update – Malta with one of lowest rates of positivity in Europe

Malta’s COVID-19 rate has been among the lowest in Europe for the last couple of weeks, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The number of new positive cases as a percentage of all tests carried out – was 4.05% from 24,577 tests and 3.97% from 22,095 tests over the last two weeks.

In that period, the only countries with lower positivity rates were mostly in Scandinavia – Norway, Iceland, Finland and Denmark – as well as Ireland.

Health authorities yesterday reported 141 new cases of coronavirus while 159 persons recovered. These were identified through 3391 swab tests. The Coronavirus death toll in Malta reached 111 as the government announced the death of three persons on Saturday.

The cases involve two men who died a the age of 70 and 80 respectively and a woman who died at the age of 82.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...