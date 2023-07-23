Malta News Briefing – Sunday 23 July 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Over 50 cable faults in a week – Enemalta

The country faced further blackouts on Saturday, affecting several areas which had already endured hte previous night. Communities in Gudja, Rabat, Mdina, Dingli, Kalkara, Cospicua, Senglea, Vittoriosa, Swieqi, and Sliema experienced prolonged power outages. Similarly, there were reports of power cuts in different towns in Gozo, such as Nadur, Marsalforn, and Xagħra. In a statement on Saturday evening, Enemalta said that throughout the week, the Company registered 52 underground high voltage cable faults in Malta and another eight in Gozo. Enemalta engineers and technicians have already repaired more than half of them, it said, adding that several teams are working round the clock to repair all remaining faults as soon as possible. In most cases, electricity supply to customers affected by these cable faults would have already been provided through alternative cable connections in the same area. In other network difficulties, especially when they are in the same area of a previous fault, such supply restoration may not be possible until the damaged cables are repaired.

Senior citizens offered respite at care homes

Senior citizens trapped at home without electricity, are being offered a day of respite at state-run care homes, Active Ageing Ministry announced on Saturday. In a statement, the ministry said that citizens over 65-years-old, who are affected by power cuts could contact their call centre and be picked up. Given that individuals aged 65 or older are more susceptible to heat-related health issues, the ministry explained, this initiative aims to protect their well-being. (Maltatoday)

Pope appoints Maltese Archbishop to lead Peru abuse investigation

Archbishop Charles Scicluna, one of the Vatican’s top two investigators, has been entrusted by Pope Francis to investigate a scandal-ridden lay group. The founder of this group has been sanctioned for various abuses, including the sexual abuse of minors. Archbishop Scicluna, who presides over the board that investigates cases of abuse within the Church, will be heading to Peru together with Spanish Monsignor Jordi Bertomeu, the other top investigator in the Vatican, where they will begin their work on Tuesday. (Newsbook)

