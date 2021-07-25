Malta News Briefing – Sunday 25 July 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM announces investments in manufacturing



Prime Minister Robert Abela revealed that three large manufacturing firms have plans to announce significant, multi-million investments in Malta, creating new jobs. Addressing Labour’s general conference, Abela said that during the pandemic the Government kept workers in jobs with the wage supplement, which created a sense of confidence. He argued that Malta managed to control the pandemic and protect people’s lives, while at the same time the country saved workers’ livelihood and kept the economy going.

Abela promised to translate the country’s wealth into better quality of life.

Protestors demand end of pandemic rules

A large number of protestors, the majority not wearing masks, asked authorities to end ongoing pandemic rules. Marching in Valletta, they said that these rules curbed their freedom and individual rights. During the event, which reflected similar protests around the world, also saw a number of attendees expressing opposition against vaccines.

ADPD criticises hotel lobby

The ADPD has called out hoteliers for “once again demanding special treatment”, accusing the sector for the predicament faced by the country. Addressing a presser on Saturday, party secretary Sandra Gauci said that hoteliers want special treatment after causing their own problems. “The MHRA has called for the exemption of workers in the tourism sector from income tax on overtime. But they forget to tell us the real reasons why some of their workers chose to leave the sector. These workers are so poorly paid, with a large number of them on zero-hour contracts that they do not even reach the income brackets to pay income tax,” she said.

Covid-19 Update

A 73 year old woman became Malta’s 421 Covid death. 171 cases were reported on Saturday while 92 recovered. The active case tally stands at 2,373.

