Malta News Briefing – Sunday 27 June 2021

Updated 0923 – Newspaper Review

Malta Today reveals that the partner of state witness Melvin Theuma is expected to face charges over money laundering activities. The woman’s daughter and her boyfriend will also appear before the courts for similar offences.

Illum speaks with the CEO of the Hotels and Restaurants Association Andrew Agius Muscat who said that after months of hardship, the opening of the British tourism market is a welcome boost to the industry.

The Sunday Times speaks to a source privy to the FATF plenary this week who revealed that most countries opposed the greylisting of Malta. The international body reaches decisions by consensus and the US, UK, and Germany were not convinced of Malta’s progress in AML.

The Independent on Sunday speaks with representatives of the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners who called for all stakeholders to come together to lift Malta out of the FATF greylist.

Il-Mument speaks with economist Jean Paul Fabri who said that the FATF decision to greylist Malta will impact the country’s attractiveness to investors and said that a new economic strategy is needed to restore the national reputation.

It-Torċa speaks with PL MEP Josianne Cutajar about the Matic report on sexual health right adopted by the EU parliament this week. Cutajar said that she abstained from the vote because the report included contradictory matters.

Kullħadd follows an address by the Prime Minister at a conference by the European Socialist Party in Berlin. Discussing the effects of the pandemic, Robert Abela said that politics has to place people at its centre.

Malta Today quotes a 2019 report by the Inland Revenue Department alerting authorities to €1.3 billion in tax arrears spanning several decades. A total €997 million of the accumulated arrears are classified as not collectible.

The Sunday Times quotes Malta International Airport CEO Alan Borg who said that around 150,000 arrivals are expected from Britain by the end of the year. He projects that total airport traffic will reach around 80 per cent of 2019 levels next year.

It-Torċa reports that 10 people will graduate from the San Blas drug rehabilitation programme on Wednesday. Paul Caruana from Caritas looks forward to the occasion and says that the community celebrates every step forward by victims of drug abuse.

Il-Mument publishes an interview with the president of the Chamber of Advocates, Louis de Gabriele, who criticised the government’s proposal to remove the warrant for lawyers not practicing in court and said it undermines the profession.

Kullħadd says that credit agency DBRS expressed confidence about Malta’s progress in the area of good governance. The latest report by the company pointed towards a series of legislative reforms introduced in the last years to address the issue.

The Independent on Sunday carries an interview with nurses Charmaine Cauchi and Doreen Zammit whose picture in full protective gear taken by colleague Diane Faenza in April 2020 became an icon of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Illum publishes an interview with film enthusiast Ludovico Balzan about the historic Rialto cinema in Cospicua. Balzan said that the famous film theatre was equipped with the latest technology and facilities in its heyday and offered hours of entertainment to families.

Morning Briefing

PM says people need to remain at centre of politics: “We have to keep the people at the centre of our politics, PM Robert Abela said while addressing the conference of the Party of European Socialists meeting in Berlin. Abela argued that the pandemic showed the health sector is the biggest proof of how countries should keep people at the centre of politics. He added that thee Maltese Government had adopted a policy that takes care of health and quality of life, and explained how the Maltese economy had grown more than the European average at the same time as the fight against the pandemic is being conducted in an effective manner.

Malta to accept UK, EU digital vaccination certificate

Malta will start accepting digital vaccine certificates issued by the European Union and the United Kingdom from Thursday. So far, local authorities have only recognized local vaccination certificates. Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci argued that this development will reduce delays at the airport as the results of swab tests for tourists are presently being checked manually. “Those not having a vaccination certificate can have a test certificate through this as well. This means that by checking the barcode, one can confirm this is a valid test certificate, and this procedure will take up much less time”.

Fishing incentives launched: A scheme targeting sustainable fishing has been launched to compensate fishermen and women for adopting measures and techniques which reduce the negative impact on the environment and fishing habitats. This scheme will offer compensation to fishers who are registered with the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture as MFA or MFB. In addition, fishers must register and sell 25% of their catches landed between 1st July and 31st December 2021 at the fish market in Marsa. Therefore, this scheme will be promoting the use of the fish market, which was funded by European Funds and inaugurated in recent years.

Covid-19 / Vaccination Update

Three new cases were reported on Saturday, health authorities said. Two patients recovered as active cases climb to 30.

Malta has reached the 70% threshold with regard to anti-Covid vaccination. Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Facebook that 81% of the population has received at least one dose.

ADPD calls for Scicluna’s head on grey-listing: ADPD has called for Central Bank governor and former finance minister Edward Scicluna to resign, having been responsible for major institutions that were responsible to fight money laundering, after Malta’s greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force. “The fact that the police suddenly started taking action in cases of money laundering does not detract from the fact that for years the police force was prevented from acting as several of its officers were in the pockets of criminals. It is this that has led to zero enforcement for many years. What until recently was just a suspicion nowadays is confirmed. We know the names of those involved.”, Chairman Carmel Cacopardo said.

