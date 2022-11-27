Malta News Briefing – Sunday 27 November 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

More shopping, less spending – SME Chamber

Black Friday brought mixed results for business opertors, with shoppers flocking back to outlets at pre-Covd-levels. The SME Chamber said that the shopping bonanza has shown that the eagerness and will to shop was evident but at the same time customers are also being more careful in their spending. Shop owners noted that similarly to Covid times, appliances, household electronics and brown goods registered good sales. The SME Chamber reported that shops noted that more affordable products performed well, while high-end goods struggled. (The Malta Independent)

Two Syrian men get bail after Hamrun fracas

Two Syrian men residing in Naxxar and St Paul’s Bay respectively were charged of grievously injuring another man, insulting and threatening a police officer, attacking a police officer, causing slight injuries to a police officer and breaching the public peace yesterday evening in Ħamrun.

Abd Uarahman Alghaze, 41 and Ahmad Alghazi, 27, pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail by Magistrate Victor George Axiak.

Green Party supports new abortion law, says more needed

ADPD has expressed support towards the proposed changes to allow an abortion to take place if a woman’s life or health are at risk but described the reforms as “half-baked”. The Green Party argued that the legislative amendment fails to address current realities although it is “a step in the right direction”.

The Green Party wants abortion to be available in the case of other extraordinary circumstances such rape, incest and where the pregnancy is not viable. (Maltatoday)

