Malta News Briefing – Sunday 28 February 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morning Briefing

One-off payment for bar owners

The financial support to bar owners is expected to increase by €0.5 million to bring the total to €2.7 million that will be disbursed by the Government to cover their period of closure between November of last year and March of this year. This will be a one-off payment to bars and clubs in a scheme that will open this coming Monday with applications expected to be processed within two weeks.

Band clubs and bars have two weeks in which to apply for a lifeline that has been caused by the pandemic. This was announced by Minister for Tourism, Clayton Bartolo on Saturday.

Low income persons to receive difference on increasing rents

Low income persons, pensioners and persons receiving social benefits will receive up to a maximum difference of €10,000 in the new rent that they have to pay, according to the reform to address anomalies of pre-1995 rents.

The new rent will be set at 2% of the property’s actual value.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported 237 new COVID-19 cases and 168 recovering. The new cases were detected from 3,578 swab tests. This means the number of active cases continues to increase, reaching 2,651. No deaths were reported.

CDE News

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...