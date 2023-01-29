Malta News Briefing – Sunday 29 January 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Sustainability headlines agenda at MCESD meeting

The Maltese Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD) discussed Malta’s Strategy for Sustainable Development 2050 together with the new Project Green agency, the Minister for the Environment, Energy and Enterprises Miriam Dalli and the Parliamentary Secretary for Social Dialogue Andy Ellul. Dalli told the social partners that the national strategy for sustainable development is not a plan of one entity but that of an entire country. The same goes for the Project Green agency, which aims to manage environmental projects as part of our country’s long-term environmental plan. (The Malta Independent)

ADPD hits out at new mechanism for approving Standards Commissioner

ADPD has hit out at the proposed amendments to the Standards in Public Life Act saying they will make it easier for the Government to avoid being faced with ‘uncomfortable’ reports published by the standards’ office. In a press briefing, the Green Party referred to the mechanism Government is proposing to enable it to appoint whoever it deems fit as Commissioner for Standards in Public Life without seeking a wide consensus. “This may lead the appointed person to feel at ease to choose not to investigate breaches of such standards or not to investigate in detail,” ADPD Public Relations Officer Brian Decelis argued. (Times of Malta)

MUT clarifies position on hunting expressing disapproval

The Malta Union of Teachers said in a statement that it does not approve of the Kaċċaturi San Ubertu exhibition being sponsored by the Gozo ministry. “The MUT does not approve or back the hunting exhibition in schools. It has always condemned any killing of living species and its promotion in schools. The union has always supported the work carried out to conserve nature and living species and urges educators to pursue with their teaching in schools to show the real effects of hunting.” The teachers union had courted controvery earlier during the day, when in another statement it said that an exhibition of this sort would “never counteract all the positive work carried out by educators and schools towards a culture of conservation and respect for all living species.” (Maltatoday)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first