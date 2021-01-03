Malta News Briefing – Sunday 3 January 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

97 migrants picked up in Malta’s SAR zone

The Open Arms rescue vessel has picked up 97 migrants in Malta’s search and rescue zone on Saturday after Maltese authorities ignored a request for assistance. This was reported by the NGO Alarm Phone.The rescue vessel is now requesting to disembark in Malta, a spokesperson told Times of Malta.

Alarm Phone said it had received a distress call at 3am on Saturday from a boat which fled from Libya and was in Malta’s search zone.

The organisation said on Twitter that yesterday “it was alerted by 90 people who fled from Libya towards Europe”, adding that it had informed authorities about the emergency in the Maltese SAR, “but RCC Malta either doesn’t pick up or hangs up our calls immediately.”

DTP to carry out verifications on large donations

Id-Dar tal-Providenza (DTP), in a statement on Saturday, while the general public for its outstanding generosity in the annual Festa ta’ Ġenerożità fundraising marathon organised on New Year’s Day, said that that all donations and pledges above €10,000 are vetted.

The charitable organisation made this statement after eyebrows were raised after a significant €500,000 pledge by Catco Group Capital investment which was fronted by former PN leader, Adrian Delia.

This year’s annual Festa ta’ Ġenerosita’ attraced in excess of €2.5 million on donations, which the organisation described as “the lifeline support which the Home needs for it to continue providing professional services to the residents especially during these trying times.”

Malta registers 220th Covid-19 fatality

Malta has reached the grim milestone of 220 fatalities of patients after contracting coronavirus. The patient was a 73-year-old woman who tested positive on December 14 and died on Friday at Mater Dei Hospital, the Health Ministry said.There were also 88 new cases of COVID-19 registered between Friday and Saturday with 33 recovering. Malta now has 1,566 active COVID-19 cases.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...