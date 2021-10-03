Malta News Briefing – Sunday 3 October 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Govt launches metro proposal

Government has launched a proposal for a three-line underground metro system with 25 stations around Malta, with a study by British consultants saying that it would cost in excess of 6 billion euro and require up to 20 years to build. However, a first phase would cost around two-third the amount and be ready in five to eight years. The network would not extend to Gozo, with its small population making the project not viable on the sister island. The metro lines would total 35km. It would for most parts be based underground. A cost-benefit analysis argues that the network will return €1.40 for every €1 spent, primarily due to reduced journey times. Donald McDade from Arup said the proposed system would address the urgent need to reduce traffic congestion in Malta. The proposed underground system will use twin tunnels at an average of 10 to 12 metres below street level to minimise the impact on the properties above. Excavated material will be reused for land reclamation, subject to further environmental analysis and assessment.

PN launches Pre-Budget Document

Recovery, Growth and Success – The Right Time for Change is the theme of this year’s pre-budget document presented by the Nationalist Party. PN leader Bernard Grech said that the PN believes the public deserves a fair return on taxpayer money. Two contracts alone, the Vitals and Electrogas projects, sealed in very doubtful circumstances, are dealing a continuing blow to Malta’s competiveness while tying Government’s hands for decades with over a billion euro in payments and higher prices, Grech said. A PN government would secure a cut with the past on these contracts and secure real value for money in all public

utilities, he added.

Finance Shadow Minister Mario de Marco added that as “our traditional economic sectors are undergoing change, change that can seriously impact our competitiveness, Malta has no new emerging sectors to rely on. The PN, through this document, is putting forward proposals for Malta to recover, grow and succeed in the post-COVID world. This document is a reflection of our belief that Malta can do better, should do better, must do better”, he added.

The document is available here.

President warns that the natural environment is not an infinite resource

​

President of Malta George Vella expressed his hope that people will one day understand that the natural environment is a resource in itself – a resource which is not infinite. Speaking at the Buonamico Award 2021 ceremony organised by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) at Sant’Anton Palace under his auspices, the President warned that, if we do not take care of the natural environment, soon our children and their children will be the ones suffering the consequences of our actions. Expressing his desire that we always act as guardians for future generations, the President emphasised once again the need for sustainable development. Continuous education for all ages on this subject is key to continue raising awareness and to learn to live in harmony with the natural environment around us. “Thus, we should ensure that this invaluable heritage does not continue being eroded and worsen. I am very worried about the fact that agricultural land is being bought by families to serve as recreational land. What the reasons and implications of this are still needs to be seen,” the President said.

Covid-19 Update

A 35-year-old woman passed away while being Covid-19 positive, becoming Malta’s 459th victim of the virus. Health authorities reported 24 new cases and 21 recoveries, meaning active cases stand at 313.