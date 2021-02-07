Malta News Briefing – Sunday 7 February

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Dar tal-Providenza rejects Catco 500k donation

Id-Dar tal-Providenza said on Saturday that it was rejecting a donation of half a million euro from Catco Group. The charity organisaton said that it was informed by the audit firm it had appointed to carry out a due diligence on the donation that the chairman of the Group did not provide the relevant information requested from him as part of a verification process.

As a result, Id-Dar tal-Providenza, while appreciating this kind gesture, is “not in a position to receive the donation”.

Health Commissioner welcomes Malta proposal on study on level of immunity of Covid-19 vaccine

European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakids has welcomed the proposal by Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne on the need for the European Union to make a close study of the level of immunity created by the Covid-19 vaccine, which would enable the taking of joint decisions on the possibility of the need for a booster dose in the future.

In a statement, the Health Ministry explained that the European Commissioner made her declaration in correspondence with the Deputy Prime Minister, in reply to a letter from Deputy Prime Minister Fearne, who insisted that if studies show there is need for a third dose against Covid-19, the member states should again acquire consignments in a joint manner. In this way, our country will again be assured of enough doses for all Maltese and Gozitans.

Covid-19 Update

Coronavirus cases were above the three-digit mark again after a hiatus of a couple of days, with 134 new positive cases identified between Friday and Saturday. The cases were found from 2,772 swab tests, a lower number than the amount carried out on the previous two days.

The number of fatalities has edged up to 279, with two patients passing away over the same period.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister said yesterday that coronavirus vaccines bought from a specific manufacturer are being sold to the country at €28 per dose instead of €12 to ensure delivery. The finance minister explained that while certain manufacturers are selling the coronavirus vaccine at €12, Malta is paying more than double the price to ensure early delivery.

