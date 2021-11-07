Update | Political Surveys – Malta News Briefing – Sunday 7 November 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Newspaper Headlines

Political Survey

A survey carried by It-Torċa shows that PM Robert Abela registered an increase in support after the Budget. He has a trust rating of 52.5% compared to 27% for Bernard Grech. Meanwhile, MaltaToday reports that according to its latest survey, both the PN’s and Bernard Grech’s voting numbers were on an upward trajectory in the post-Budget period. Support for Labour was unchanged at 43.3% but support for the PN rose three points to 29.8%. Robert Abela’s trust rating remained unchanged at 48.9%.

Other Stories

Joseph Muscat was wired thousands of euro by Swiss firm linked to VGH players

Joseph Muscat was wired tens of thousands of euros in “consultancy fees” from a Swiss company that received millions from Steward Healthcare during the firm’s takeover of the VGH hospitals deal. The former prime minister was paid a total of €60,000 to his Bank of Valletta account last year, the first payment taking place just two months after he stepped down, an investigation by Times of Malta has found. The money was split across four monthly payments, two from Accutor AG and two from Spring X Media. Both these companies were run by lawyer Wasay Bhatti and share an address in Switzerland. Times of Malta

Any cultural heritage discovered during the excavation of the metro tunnels would have to be investigated, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage told The Malta Independent on Sunday. It said that there would need to be a balance between preservation and the need to provide infrastructural projects of national importance.

Morning Briefing

14 migrants seeking assistance in Maltese SAR

14 asylum seekers found themselves in distress in Malta’s search and rescue area, according to emergency NGO Alarm Phone.

The group, which escaped from Libya, is understood to have been at see for five years. Alarm Phone said that both the Italian and Maltese authorities had been contacted about the boat, but had not responded. (Times of Malta)

Greens lament excessive coastal development

The Green Party said on Saturday that excessive development around the coast was lowering quality of life’. Addressing a presser at Zonqor, party chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said that the coast is for all to enjoy and that is should be protected from the excessive commercialisation of recent years, indicating areas such as the Freeport Terminal, Manoel Island, Balluta Bay and the Birgu Waterfront, were open spaces have been taken away from the public. Cacopardo said that climate change will lead to a rise in the sea level, with a devastating effect on Malta. “Not only will it impact the infrastructure – maritime, tourism, water and electricity – which is all interlinked to our coast, it will even impact the residential areas close to the sea.” (Maltatoday)

Malta donates 135,000 Covid-19 vaccine to Ghana

The Government of Malta has donated more than 135,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Government of Ghana, while it continues to show solidarity with countries in need, in particular in Sub-Saharan Africa. A special Air Malta direct flight to Accra Ghana, coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, arrived in Accra on Saturday. Jean Claude Galea Mallia, Malta’s High Commissioner to Ghana, was at the airport to ensure the safe In line with the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs’ Strategy for Africa, in recent months, Malta has begun a campaign of donating hundreds of thousands of vaccine doses to countries that have been struggling to obtain enough of them. (DOI)

Covid-19 Update

41 new cases were reported on Saturday by health authorities, while eight persons recovered. Active cases continued to climb, and now stand at 331. Nine persons are currently hospitalised.

CDE News