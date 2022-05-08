Update – Malta News Briefing – Sunday 8 May 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

A man died and four were arrested after a fight in a Marsalforn apartment late on Saturday. Another three were injured. The victim, a 25-year-old Syrian, suffered stab wounds and a blow to the head. The police said the fight broke out in an apartment in Maralforn Valley at about 9pm. (Times of Malta)

BOV insists on remote AGM

BOV has refused calls to hold an in-person AGM, insisting that for the third consecutive year it will be held remotely. BOV chairman Gordon Cordina told shareholder and political campaigner Arnold Cassola that preparations for the AGM had been ongoing for “months” and that the “cut-off decision point on the form of the meeting was prior to the announcement of removal of COVID measures.” Cassola had asked Cordina to revise the AGM to allow shareholders to speak to bank directors in person, following concerns about financial mismanagement that culminated in news of a €182 million settlement the bank reached in an Italian court case this week. (Times of Malta)

Hibernians crowned Champions

Hibernians were crowned BOV Premier League Champions following a highly competitive season that saw them take the lead in the standings and maintain the leadership for most of the campaign. (MaltaToday)

No more red lists from Monday

Malta will next week scrap its red and dark red travel lists, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Friday.

Speaking on TVM, Fearne said that as from Monday travellers coming from any country will no longer require a period of quarantine. As things stood, those coming from a country on Malta’s dark red list had to first seek special permission from health authorities in order to enter the country and then spend two weeks in quarantine upon their arrival in the country regardless. (The Malta Independent)

Covid-19 Update: 122 new Covid-19 cases were reported on health authorities with active cases standing at 2,995. No new deaths were reported overnight.