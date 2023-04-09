Malta News Briefing – Sunday 9 April 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

A Blessed Easter to all our readers!

Standards Commissioner declines investigation in Farrugia’s parliamentary absence

Parliament’s new standards commissioner has refused to investigate minister Aaron Farrugia for a breach of ethics when he failed to appear in parliament to answer questions about two Transport Malta officers assaulting a motorist. Joseph Azzopardi said that the Transport Minister should have done a better job at scheduling his meetings to ensure he could attend the session, but that this did not amount to an ethical breach.The Nationalist party added that this was the second time in less than two weeks that the commissioner shirked his duty to uphold public standards. (Times of Malta)

Lawyers want Azzopardi banner removed

The Chamber of Advocates has called for the removal of a poster of lawyer Jason Azzopardi, who is representing 26 former customers of No Deposit Cars, hung by the company outside its Ħal Qormi showroom. The Chamber said tha this move undermines a lawyer’s right to represent clients without being intimidated or threatened. The Chamber said it would consider further steps if the company failed to remove it. No Deposit Cars, a company selling second-hand cars, owned by alleged kidnapper Christian Borg, and has former Labour Party photographer Joseph Camenzuli as its director, put up a banner photomontage of lawyer Jason Azzopardi on Friday. (Newsbook)

VO Commissioner reviewing MDA evidence on ‘money to NGOs’

The Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations is currently reviewing the information and evidence presented to him by the Malta Developers Association President, Michael Stivala, in relation to his claims that eNGOs accept money from businesses to carry out campaigns and file court cases to harm their competitors. Stivala declared that he is ready to collaborate fully on other specific cases which the Commissioner received in the last days, which he said were also backed up by evidence which are indicative of possible influence from those who operate in the sector the MDA represents which maliciously abuse e-NGOs in their aims and purpose. Commissioner Jesmond Saliba vowed to safeguard the credibility of each player in sector, whether it is a civil society organisation, a not-for-profit service provider or a voluntary organisation. (Maltatoday)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first