Malta News Briefing – Sunday 9 July 2023

Morning Briefing

Financial Arbiter seeks more transparency on bank charges

The Financial Services Arbiter, Alfred Mifsud has called for increased transparency from banks regarding new charges imposed on their customers. The agency’s annual report highlighted consumer complaints about insufficient communication from banks regarding charges and changes in practices. Some customers reported never receiving written notifications about such changes, while others faced difficulties with notifications on banking apps that disappeared after a few days, making it challenging to reference them in case of disputes. The report stressed the importance of banks adopting similar procedures for informing customers and sharing best practices. It also emphasized that while social media channels may be used for marketing, personal communication remains crucial when conveying significant changes to standard terms or conditions. Posting on social media alone does not absolve banks of their responsibility, according to the watchdog. (Times of Malta)

PM highlights investment at Verdala

Prime Minister Robert Abela has isited the Verdala project, which involves the redevelopment of the former Grand Hotel Verdala, transforming 2,350 square meters of developed land into a community open space. The PM acknowledged the investors’ commitment to creating a high-quality project in the tal-Virtù area of Rabat, emphasizing its harmonious integration with the surrounding environment. The project comprises a five-star hotel, residential apartments, family-friendly squares, and green spaces. It aims to attract discerning tourists while contributing to the economy. The PM expressed satisfaction that this private investment aligns with the government’s priorities, creating more open spaces for families and an environmentally friendly building that promotes energy efficiency and reduced emissions.

Greens call for further gender justice

The Green Party has restated its commitment to gender equality and justice in response to the mission statement released by the UN Working Group on Discrimination Against Women and Girls (WGDAWG) regarding Malta. ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci, speaking at a press conference held in front of the offices of the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE), expressed her appreciation for the visit of the UN experts. Gauci emphasized the importance of the experts’ insights and recommendations on tackling domestic violence and the underrepresentation of women in politics, which will be presented at the Human Rights Council in due course. (Maltatoday)

