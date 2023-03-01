Malta News Briefing – Thursday 1 March 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Cospicua man gets suspended sentence for hitting ex-partner in front of child

A 39-year old man from Cospicua was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for four years, and fined €4,500 for grievously injuring his ex partner in front of her 5-year old daughter. He was also found guilty of assaulting and resisting police officers at the Cospicua station in September 2019. Court testimony had revealed that the victim had informed the accused about the end of their relationship and when they entered in the car, he grabbed her by the hair and punched her. The victim was treated by various doctors for grievous injuries. (Maltatoday, TVM)

Authority opens call for cannabis clubs

The Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC) has opened a clall for applications from people interested in setting up a non-profit cannabis club. Anyone interested in setting up a club can apply through the authority’s website, where one must provide details on the number of members that the club will accept, the registered address and name of the club, and the details of the relevant founding members, among other details. (Maltatoday)

Industrial prices on the rise – NSO

The industrial producer price index has increased by 2.30 over a year, the NSO said. Increases were registered in the consumer goods (6.81 per cent) and in the capital goods (6.52 per cent). A drop of 1.37 per cent was registered in the intermediate goods. No price change occurred in the energy sector. Industrial producer prices for the domestic market increased by 4.66 per cent while non-domestic prices increased by 0.79 per cent. (NSO)

